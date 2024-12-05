Zach Dezenzo Standing Out In Winter Ball
1 day agoHouston Astros corner infield prospect Zach Dezenzo missed time in the beginning of the 2024 season due to a wrist injury but got back on the field in June, playing 22 games at Double-A and only 11 more at Triple-A before earning a promotion to the big leagues in August. The 24-year-old played in 19 games for the Astros, slashing .242/.277/.371 with a pair of home runs in 65 plate appearances. With the Astros having some holes to fill at both first base and third base in 2025, Dezenzo is getting extra reps in the Puerto Rican Winter League to get ready for next spring and is showing well so far. Through 14 games and 61 plate appearances, the former 12th-round draft pick is leading the circuit in batting average, which stands at .380. He hasn't yet hit a home run, but the right-handed hitter has collected three doubles and has walked more than he's struck out (8:7 BB:K). The youngster has some pop in his bat along with some speed, hitting 18 home runs and stealing 22 bags across two levels of the minors in 2023 (410 PA), so if Dezenzo can earn a roster spot come spring, he could be an intriguing fantasy option in 2025.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference