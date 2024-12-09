Xavier Legette Targeted Eight Times, Crucial Drop Costs Panthers
2 days agoCarolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette saw his struggles catching the ball reach a new low in their 22-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Legette caught just two of his eight targets for 39 yards in Sunday's loss, registering his lowest catch percentage of the season. The worst of those empty targets came on a deep post with under a minute remaining. Bryce Young laid a ball out that would've put Legette on the goal line, but he could not hang on to it, the ball crashing along with the Panthers' upset dreams. While Carolina takes on a battered Dallas squad in Week 15, Legette likely won't be a legitimate fantasy option outside of deep leagues for the remainder of the year.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN