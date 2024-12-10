X-Rays On Scottie Barnes' Ankle Negative
1 day agoToronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (ankle) suffered his second injury of the season in Monday's 113-108 loss to the Knicks, but there was some good news: initial X-rays on Barnes' right ankle/foot came back negative. He will be further evaluated on Tuesday. Barnes missed 11 games earlier in the season due to an orbital bone fracture. Defensive specialist Davion Mitchell and rookie Ja'Kobe Walter, who scored a career-high 19 points in Monday's defeat, will likely figure more prominently in the rotation if Barnes has to miss some time.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN