Willy Adames Inks Seven-Year Contract With San Francisco
4 days agoAccording to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the San Francisco Giants have signed free agent shortstop Willy Adames to a seven-year contract worth $182 million. This is the largest contract in their team's history and the third-largest guaranteed contract earned by a Dominican-born player. The 29-year-old enjoyed an excellent campaign last season with Milwaukee as he posted a strong .251/.331/.462 line with 32 home runs and 21 stolen bases. He added a career-high 121 RBI and 33 doubles. Under the hood, Adames generated an excellent 12.0% barrel rate with a .461 xSLG which was both significantly above the average marks. In addition, he posted a 10.2% walk rate, which placed him in the top 80th percentile among hitters. Fantasy managers should expect the power-hitting shortstop to bat in the heart of the San Francisco lineup, which should provide him with ample RBI opportunities. Given his ability to contribute to all five standard categories, fantasy managers should see him as a high-end shortstop entering the 2025 campaign.
Source: Jeff Passan
