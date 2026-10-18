William Byron has Top-10 Finish Potential for Phoenix

Oct 12, 2026, 10:30 AM ET

Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe won the Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Briscoe started second in the race and ran inside the top five throughout the first stage. Despite battling with other drivers, he ended the first stage in second behind Kyle Larson and scored nine stage points. Briscoe lost positions through the second stage as it progressed due to his car not having as good of speed and handling as others around him. The No. 19 Toyota driver ended the second stage in seventh, adding four more stage points. Briscoe's pit crew however, kept executing pit stops very well, and he regained positions through pit stops. He returned to the top five during the final stage with improvements to his car and during his final pit stop on lap 207, he pulled out ahead of his teammate, Christopher Bell, for the lead. Briscoe kept staying ahead of Bell throughout the rest of the stage, but was losing ground to Bell in the closing laps. On the final lap, Bell finally made a move on the final turn to attempt to pass Briscoe. The two JGR teammates made contact, but Briscoe kept his car straight and stayed ahead of Bell at the checkered flag to earn his third win of the season. After the 32nd race of the 2026 season, Briscoe moves up to fourth in the championship standings with four races left.