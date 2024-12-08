Will Reichard Officially Active For Week 14
3 days agoMinnesota Vikings rookie kicker Will Reichard (quadriceps), who was activated from Injured Reserve on Saturday, is officially active for the Week 14 contest against the Atlanta Falcons. Reichard was listed as questionable on the final injury report this week but will end up playing for the first time since he landed on IR in early November due to a strained right quadriceps in the win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9. With Reichard coming back for the Vikings, the team waived John Parker Romo, who had been filling in admirably for Minnesota with Reichard sidelined. Before going on IR, the 23-year-old Reichard had gone 14-for-16 on his field-goal tries while making all 23 of his extra-point attempts in his first eight NFL games. He'll be a bit more risky in fantasy coming off his quad injury, but Reichard should at least be considered a streaming option with six teams on bye in Week 14.
Source: Minnesota Vikings
