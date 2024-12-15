Will Levis Benched, Replaced By Mason Rudolph
3 weeks agoTennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis has been benched and replaced by Mason Rudolph during the third quarter of Sunday's Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The second-year quarterback led two touchdown drives early in the contest, but then the Titans turned the football over four times. At the time of his departure, Levis had completed eight of 12 passes for 89 yards, zero touchdowns, and three interceptions. Rudolph saw a little bit of action when Levis was injured earlier in the year, compiling a 59.4 percent completion rate, five total touchdowns, and five turnovers. Fantasy managers should stay tuned to see if Levis returns to the starting role next Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, or if Rudolph wins the competition.
Source: Ari Meirov
