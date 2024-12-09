Will Dissly Questionable To Return On Sunday Night
3 days agoLos Angeles Chargers tight end Will Dissly (shoulder) suffered a shoulder injury in the Sunday night divisional showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs and is questionable to return for the second half. Dissly hurt himself on the final play of the first half on a 15-yard reception. The 28-year-old caught both of his targets in a slow offensive first half for the Bolts for 19 receiving yards. The Chargers are also without rookie receiver Ladd McConkey (knee, shoulder) for this one, so quarterback Justin Herbert is running thin on aerial weapons if Dissly doesn't return to this contest. If Dissly is unable to return to action on Sunday night in KC, Stone Smartt will likely benefit the most at the position, with Tucker Fisk also potentially getting on the field more often. To begin the fourth quarter, Smart has also caught both of his targets for 45 yards.
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
