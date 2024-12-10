Will Dissly Expected To Miss A Few Weeks
2 days agoLos Angeles Chargers tight end Will Dissly (shoulder) suffered a shoulder injury in the Sunday night loss to the Kansas City Chiefs that is likely to keep him out for a couple of weeks, according to sources. Injured Reserve isn't considered likely for Dissly right now, which is good, because an IR placement would require him to miss the final four weeks of the regular season. In his first season with the Bolts, he's been productive for LA with 43 receptions, 418 receiving yards and one touchdown. The 28-year-old injured his shoulder on the final play before halftime on Sunday night and was unable to return. He'll at least be out this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and could miss the Thursday night game in Week 16 against the division-rival Denver Broncos as well. Stone Smartt, who had a season-high 54 yards on Sunday night, will take over as the starter and will be worth a look as a TE2 streamer in fantasy.
Source: FOX Sports - Jordan Schultz
