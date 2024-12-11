White Sox Expected To Select Shane Smith In Rule 5 Draft
2 days agoThe Rule 5 Draft will take place Wednesday at 2 p.m. EST, and the Chicago White Sox have the first pick after finishing last season with the worst record in baseball. The team is reportedly set to pick pitcher Shane Smith from the Brewers' organization. The 24-year-old spent most of his time last season at Double-A, pitching to a 3.08 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and a strong 22.6% K-BB% over 87 2/3 innings (27 appearances, 16 starts). The righty tossed six-and-two-thirds innings of relief at Triple-A as well, allowing two earned runs with a 3:7 BB:K. With the selection, Smith will be put on Chicago's 40-man roster. Last season, 10 players were selected in the Rule 5 Draft, with six of those players sticking on the roster for the entire season.
Source: Jonathan Mayo
