White Sox Agree With Mike Tauchman
2 days agoThe Chicago White Sox agreed to terms on an undisclosed deal with free-agent outfielder Mike Tauchman on Monday evening, according to a source. Tauchman will head across town in Chicago after spending the last two seasons with the Cubs, where he hit .250/.360/.372 with a .732 OPS, 15 home runs, 77 RBI, 13 stolen bases and 114 runs scored in 217 games. He hit .248/.357/.366 with seven long balls, 29 RBI, six steals and 50 runs in 109 games in 2024, mostly in right field for the Cubbies. The 34-year-old has experience at all three outfield spots, though, and should at least be in position to earn part-time playing time. While Tauchman hits from the left side, he's had similar success against righties and lefties in his career. Most of the veteran's value comes as a fourth outfielder/DH type, but more playing time should be available with the Pale Hose.
Source: MLB.com - Scott Merkin
Source: MLB.com - Scott Merkin