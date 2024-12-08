Van Jefferson Will See Increased Usage This Sunday
4 days agoPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Van Jefferson could be an intriguing deep-league play this weekend when he squares off against the Cleveland Browns. The 28-year-old typically wouldn't garner much fantasy consideration, considering his low-volume role in the Steelers' offensive attack. However, he could be featured more this weekend against their division rivals, with fellow wideout George Pickens (hamstring) inactive for Week 14. Pickens, a late-week addition to Pittsburgh's injury report, was a surprise inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns. Jefferson is the team's second-leading snap-getter, and while it has yet to amount to much in the box score -- he's still capable of snagging a long bomb or two from quarterback Russell Wilson. Additionally, Cleveland's defense is beatable on the back end, letting up the seventh-most fantasy points per game to WRs (37.9). Jefferson should be in line for an enhanced role with Pickens inactive. The veteran is RotoBaller's PPR WR73 ahead of Week 14, but expect that ranking to rise with the latest news.
Source: ESPN
