Tyrod Taylor Takes Over In Fourth Quarter Of Week 17 Loss
2 weeks agoNew York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor completed 11 of his 14 passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns while adding six rushing yards on two carries and a two-point conversion pass in a 40-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 17. Taylor took over for Aaron Rodgers with the Jets down 33-0 in the fourth quarter and was able to spark the offense to two touchdowns, one apiece to Garrett Wilson and Tyler Conklin. Despite the impressive performance, interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich told reporters after the game that Rodgers would remain the team's starter heading into the Week 18 season finale against the Miami Dolphins, which will push Taylor back to the QB2 role for the Jets.
Source: NFL.com
