Tyler Seguin To Miss 4-6 Months Due To Hip Surgery
2 days agoDallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin will undergo hip surgery on Thursday, which will rule him out of action for 4-6 months. He's already missed five games this season, and it looks like Seguin won't return to the Stars lineup before the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs start. It's a shame because the veteran star was off to a productive start to the year. He has tallied 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 19 appearances. Logan Stankoven has already built up good momentum during the season and will have additional fantasy value with Seguin out of the lineup.
Source: ESPN
