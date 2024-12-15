Tyler Biadasz, Zane Gonzalez Sidelined For Week 15
3 weeks agoWashington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz (illness) and kicker Zane Gonzalez (left foot) are both inactive for Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints. Biadasz did not appear on the injury report, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Biadasz was fighting an illness and faced an uphill battle to play. In the end, he's inactive, leaving Michael Deiter in line to start at center. Meanwhile, Gonzalez had been listed as questionable after logging two full practices to end the week. He has been filling in for the injured Austin Seibert (groin), going 3-for-5 on field goals and 10-for-10 on extra points through three games. With Gonzalez sidelined, Greg Joseph will step up as Washington's kicker. The 30-year-old missed three field goals earlier in the year with the New York Jets, but he's still an appealing fantasy option given the frequency at which the Commanders score.
Source: Washington Commanders
