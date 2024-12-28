Tyler Bass Remains Solid Option For Week 17
2 weeks agoBuffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass has been busy over the last few weeks. Bass has connected on all 20 of his extra point attempts over the last four games. However, Bass is 3-for-5 on field goal attempts during that span. The Bills offense has been cruising so much recently that Bass hasn't seen many chances to kick field goals. Despite that, Bass continues to have decent value because of all the touchdowns that the Bills offense is scoring right now. This offense should continue rolling against the New York Jets in Week 17. Bass is one of the better kickers in the league and is worth starting in most formats.
Source: ESPN
