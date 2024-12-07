Travis Kelce With Tough Matchup In Week 14
4 days agoKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night in Week 14. The veteran tight end had seven catches for 68 yards in last week's close victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Kelce put forth a serviceable performance against the Raiders but will have a more challenging time this week against the Chargers, who rank eighth in fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends this season. Kelce's upside has been capped with other Chiefs pass catchers getting more involved, specifically backup tight end Noah Gray. Gray has at least four catches in the last three games and scored four times in that span. That said, Kelce is seeing almost unmatched volume at the tight end position, with double-digit targets in five games this year. Kelce is ranked TE3 in our RotoBaller Half-PPR rankings this week, making him a high-end TE1. Fantasy managers should feel confident starting him despite the difficult matchup.
Source: Kansas City Chiefs - Twitter
Source: Kansas City Chiefs - Twitter