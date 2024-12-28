Tony Pollard Battling Illness, Not Traveling With Team
2 weeks agoAccording to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (ankle, illness) has the flu, which could put him in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fowler noted that Pollard will not travel with the team. In addition, Pollard was unable to practice all week with an ankle injury but was planning on "playing through that." Pollard carried a questionable tag into last weekend's game but played and ceded a majority of the snaps to Tyjae Spears. Fantasy managers should continue to keep a close eye on Pollard's status leading up to Sunday's game. If Pollard is unable to play, Spears would be viewed as a must-start, high-end RB2 in all formats while facing a Jaguars defense that has allowed the second-most PPR points to opposing running backs this season.
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Source: Jeremy Fowler