X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Daily Stats & Leaders
All Pitcher Matchups
Compare Any Players
Player Comparisons
Rookies & Call-Ups
24x7 News and Alerts
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
3 days agoThe Detroit Tigers are showing interest in free-agent first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, according to sources. The 37-year-old veteran right-handed slugger is only two years removed from winning the National League MVP award. However, his offensive prowess dropped considerably in a disappointing 2024 campaign in which he hit 22 home runs with a .716 OPS in 154 games for the St. Louis Cardinals. Because of his rapid decline at the plate, the Cardinals didn't even offer him a one-year qualifying offer, so Detroit wouldn't have to send draft compensation St. Louis' way if the were to sign Goldy. With the Cards looking to get younger in 2025, they aren't expected to pursue re-signing him. A move to Detroit wouldn't be a great landing spot from a fantasy perspective after Goldschmidt posted career-worsts in strikeout rate (26.5%) and walk rate (7.2%).--Keith Hernandez - RotoBaller
Source: MLB Network - Jon Morosi

More Player News from RotoBaller

Read More News

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Daily Stats & Leaders
All Pitcher Matchups
Compare Any Players
Player Comparisons
Rookies & Call-Ups
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Nestor Cortes13 mins ago

Traded To The Brewers
David Njoku19 mins ago

Questionable For Week 15
Cedric Tillman29 mins ago

Ruled Out For Week 15
Tony Pollard40 mins ago

Should Play This Weekend
Dalton Kincaid45 mins ago

Listed As Questionable For Week 15
Trey McBride1 hour ago

Practicing On Friday
Adrian Yanez1 hour ago

An Underdog At UFC Tampa
David Njoku1 hour ago

Remains Sidelined On Friday
Daniel Marcos1 hour ago

Looks To Remain Undefeated At UFC Tampa
Vitor Petrino1 hour ago

Looks To Return To Win Column At UFC Tampa
Dustin Jacoby1 hour ago

A Big Underdog At UFC Tampa
Cub Swanson1 hour ago

Searching For 30th Career Win At UFC Tampa
Billy Quarantillo1 hour ago

Faces A Legend At UFC Tampa
Devin Williams2 hours ago

Traded To The Yankees
Bucky Irving2 hours ago

Listed As Questionable For Week 15
Cooper Kupp2 hours ago

Held Off The Box Score On Thursday
Marquise Brown2 hours ago

Chiefs Opening Marquise Brown's Practice Window On Friday
Kyren Williams2 hours ago

Eclipses Century Mark On Thursday
Evan Engram3 hours ago

Done For Season
Joaquin Buckley4 hours ago

Looks For His Sixth Win In A Row
Colby Covington4 hours ago

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Dalton Kincaid4 hours ago

Expected To Return In Week 15
Bruno Silva4 hours ago

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Manel Kape4 hours ago

A Favorite At UFC Tampa
Keon Coleman4 hours ago

Expected To Play Against Lions
Tuco Tokkos5 hours ago

Looks For His First UFC Win
Navajo Stirling5 hours ago

Set To Make His UFC Debut
Odell Beckham Jr.5 hours ago

Dolphins Mutually Agree On Release
Kevin Lankinen5 hours ago

Frustrates Panthers With Shutout Performance
Nikita Kucherov5 hours ago

Racks Up Six Points Against Flames
Leon Draisaitl5 hours ago

Continues Multi-Point Streak Versus Wild
Bryan Rust5 hours ago

Tallies Four Points In Big Win
Scott Laughton5 hours ago

Ties Flyers Record With Four-Goal Performance
Ryan O'Reilly5 hours ago

Returns With Three-Point Effort
Victor Hedman6 hours ago

Day-To-Day With A Lower-Body Injury
Aidan O'Connell17 hours ago

Doesn't Practice On Thursday
Jusuf Nurkic18 hours ago

Off The Injury Report
Kevin Durant18 hours ago

Expected Back Against The Jazz
Austin Reaves18 hours ago

Likely Out Again On Friday
Patrick Williams18 hours ago

Questionable Against The Hornets
Josh Giddey18 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday Night
Kyle Bradish18 hours ago

Begins Throwing Program
Nikola Vucevic18 hours ago

Questionable Versus Charlotte
Marquise Brown18 hours ago

Receives Final Clearance To Practice
Malcolm Brogdon19 hours ago

Out Again On Friday Night
Jake Haener19 hours ago

Named The Starter Against Commanders
Kenneth Walker III19 hours ago

Out Again On Thursday
Nolan Arenado19 hours ago

Would Approve Of Trade To The Bronx
San Francisco 49ers19 hours ago

Nick Bosa, Dre Greenlaw Both Active For 49ers
Isaac Guerendo19 hours ago

Officially Active On Thursday Night
Anthony Davis19 hours ago

Expected To Suit Up On Friday
Austin Reaves19 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday
Jalen Duren19 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday's Contest
LeBron James20 hours ago

Ruled Out For Friday's Game
Sam Hauser20 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday
Jalen Duren20 hours ago

Could Miss Thursday's Game
Jimmy Butler20 hours ago

Will Play Thursday
Jayson Tatum20 hours ago

Out On Thursday Night
Jake McCabe20 hours ago

Available On Thursday
Ladd McConkey20 hours ago

Limited Again In Thursday's Practice
Scott Mayfield20 hours ago

Rejoins Islanders Lineup
Yanni Gourde20 hours ago

Absent Against Bruins
Jack Drury21 hours ago

Set For Hand Surgery
Trevor Zegras21 hours ago

To Miss Six Weeks Following Knee Surgery
Roman Josi21 hours ago

Out On Thursday
J.T. Miller21 hours ago

Returns To Action Thursday
Francisco Lindor24 hours ago

Back Injury In The Rearview Mirror
Rafael Devers1 day ago

Red Sox Prepared To Keep Rafael Devers At Third Base
Cody Bellinger1 day ago

Yankees Targeting Cody Bellinger
Tim Stützle1 day ago

Tim Stutzle Notches Two Power-Play Assists Wednesday
Drake Batherson1 day ago

Tallies Four Points Versus Ducks
Owen Power1 day ago

Picks Up Two Points In Losing Effort
Pete Alonso1 day ago

Mets Still Trying To Bring Back Pete Alonso
Mika Zibanejad1 day ago

Scores 300th Career Goal
Adam Fox1 day ago

Records Three Points In Wednesday's Win
Corbin Burnes1 day ago

Giants The Favorites To Land Corbin Burnes
K'Andre Miller1 day ago

Sustains An Upper-Body Injury
Javonte Green1 day ago

Questionable For Meeting With Kings
Josh Richardson1 day ago

To Sit Out At Least One Week
Jimmy Butler1 day ago

Probable For Thursday's Matchup
Ausar Thompson1 day ago

Ready To Return On Thursday
Sam Hauser1 day ago

Doubtful For Thursday
Al Horford1 day ago

Available Versus Pistons
Brenton Doyle2 days ago

Rockies Plan To Hit Brenton Doyle At Leadoff
Mitch Keller2 days ago

Jared Jones, Mitch Keller Available For Trade
Shane Bieber2 days ago

Throwing From 90 Feet
Cam Talbot2 days ago

Set To Return On Thursday
Chicago White Sox2 days ago

Braden Montgomery Traded To White Sox
Kyle Teel2 days ago

White Sox Land Catching Prospect Kyle Teel
Garrett Crochet2 days ago

Red Sox Acquiring Garrett Crochet From White Sox
Kyle Tucker2 days ago

Astros Targeting Seiya Suzuki, Isaac Paredes In Potential Kyle Tucker Trade
Seattle Mariners2 days ago

Mariners, Ichiro Suzuki To Make Push For Roki Sasaki
Dylan Cease2 days ago

Orioles Interested In Acquiring Dylan Cease
Luis Robert Jr.2 days ago

Reds Interested In Luis Robert Jr.
Jake Burger3 days ago

Rangers Acquire Jake Burger From Marlins
Washington Nationals3 days ago

Nationals Win MLB Draft Lottery
Alexandre Pantoja4 days ago

Gets Second-Round Win At UFC 310
Kai Asakura4 days ago

Submitted At UFC 310
Alexander Volkov4 days ago

Takes Split-Decision Loss
Ciryl Gane4 days ago

Edges Out Split Decision At UFC 310
MMA4 days ago

Doo Ho Choi Scores TKO Win At UFC 310
Nate Landwehr5 days ago

Gets TKO'd At UFC 310
Kron Gracie5 days ago

Gets Knocked Out At UFC 310
Bryce Mitchell5 days ago

Scores Knockout Win At UFC 310
Ian Machado Garry5 days ago

Suffers First Defeat At UFC 310
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players