Thomas Brown Will Be Considered For Permanent Bears Head-Coaching Job
2 days agoChicago Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown, who has been promoted to offensive coordinator and now head coach this season, will be considered among the candidates for the permanent job in January, according to two team sources. The Bears also hope to interview Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who interviewed for Chicago's offensive-coordinator position last offseason before they gave the job to Shane Waldron. Brown's role in the development of first overall pick Caleb Williams has been noticeable. Since Brown took over Waldron's job in Chicago on Nov. 12, Williams has five touchdown passes the last two games after nothing throwing one in the previous four contests. The young QB also hasn't thrown a pick in 232 pass attempts, which is the longest streak by a rookie in NFL history.
Source: ESPN.com - Courtney Cronin
