Teoscar Hernandez 2025 Player Outlook: Primed For Elite RBI Potential
2 weeks agoTeoscar Hernandez is returning to Los Angeles on a three-year contract and should carry elite RBI upside in 2025. Last summer, in his first season with the Dodgers, Hernandez typically batted in the cleanup spot and posted a strong .272/.339/.501 line with 33 home runs, 84 runs, and 99 RBI. He also swiped 12 bags, which tied a career-high. During the postseason, he tallied 12 RBI across 16 games. Under the hood, the slugger generated an impressive .468 xSLG and 14.9% barrel rate, putting him in the 91st and 94th percentile among qualified hitters, respectively. He also boasted a solid .386 xwOBA, placing him in the 83rd percentile. However, he did hold a hefty 28.8% K rate which slightly lowers his value in points leagues. Fantasy managers should expect Hernandez to occupy left field primarily and bat in the cleanup spot behind superstars Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman, which will provide him with strong lineup protection and elite scoring opportunities. Fantasy managers should feel confident drafting him at his current 72.5 ADP on the NFBC when looking for an upside power outfielder who should provide a significant number of counting stats.