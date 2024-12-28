Tee Higgins Active For Week 17
2 weeks agoAccording to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle/knee) is officially active for Saturday afternoon's matchup against the Denver Broncos. Higgins remained a limited participant throughout practice the week but carried a questionable tag heading into the weekend. Over his past five contests, the Clemson product has averaged a stellar 18.3 PPR points per game. During this stretch has averaged a strong 77.3 yards per game and has found the end zone four times. He has also seen double-digit targets in three of these five contests. Despite facing a tough Denver secondary that has allowed the seventh-fewest PPR points to opposing wideouts, Higgins should be locked into all lineups as a solid WR2.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter