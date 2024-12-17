T.J. Hockenson Totals 52 Scoreless Yards In Week 15
3 weeks agoMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson brought in 5-of-7 targets for 52 yards in Monday night's home victory over the Chicago Bears. The 27-year-old couldn't recapture the magic he produced in the two teams' first meeting, but he still put together a fine fantasy performance. While it isn't anything to write home about, he was the third-leading receiver in all statistical categories. Hockenson alternated excellent and subpar performances for a few weeks but has fallen somewhere in the middle over the last two. Between him and wideouts Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, quarterback Sam Darnold is flush with weaponry. However, he has not supported a massive fantasy outing for all three and may never do so, with Minnesota garnering a pass percentage in the league's bottom half. Hockenson will line up against a beatable Seattle Seahawks secondary in Week 16.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN