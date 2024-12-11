Spencer Horwitz Flipped To Pirates
3 days agoThe Cleveland Guardians traded second baseman/first baseman Spencer Horwitz to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night in exchange for pitchers Luis L. Ortiz, Josh Hartle and Michael Kennedy, according to sources. The Guardians traded second baseman Andres Gimenez to the Toronto Blue Jays earlier in the day for Horwitz before flipping him to Pittsburgh. Horwitz's best path to playing time in Pittsburgh will likely come at first base, but given his lackluster defensive skills and his struggles against left-handed pitching, the 27-year-old could quickly become a platoon player in his new digs in 2025. The former 24th-round pick of the Blue Jays in 2019 out of Radford has hit a combined .264/.355/.428 with a .783 OPS, 13 home runs and 47 RBI in his two big-league seasons over 112 games. The move from Toronto to Pittsburgh is less than ideal for fantasy purposes.
Source: MLB.com - Mark Feinsand
