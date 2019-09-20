Sean Mannion To Get Start Sunday
4 hours agoWith Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in line to rest up for the playoffs in Week 17 against the Bears, a source said on Friday that backup Sean Mannion is expected to start against Chicago. The Vikings are locked into the No. 6 seed in the NFC, so they have nothing to gain by playing their starters in the regular season finale. It will be Mannion's second career start, with his first coming in 2017 when he replaced Jared Goff with the Rams in Week 17. He has gotten into just two games in 2019, and all five of his plays were kneel-downs. Mannion was 20-for-34 for 169 yards, no touchdowns or interceptions when he started for LA two years ago. With Minnesota also resting running back Dalvin Cook and likely others, fantasy owners should stay away from the Vikings this weekend.
Source: St. Paul Pioneer Press - Chris Tomasson
