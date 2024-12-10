Seahawks Unsure On Kenneth Walker III's Status
2 days agoSeattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said the team is unsure on the status of running back Kenneth Walker III's (calf) heading into a Week 15 date with the Green Bay Packers. The Seahawks were having tests done on Walker's calf on Monday and they are hoping to know more in the coming days after the lead back was inactive for the Week 14 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Seattle probably isn't in any rush to bring the 24-year-old back if he's not ready after backup Zach Charbonnet stepped in for 29 touches, 193 scrimmage yards and two rushing touchdowns against Arizona on an 80% snap share with Walker out. Walker is no longer dealing with an ankle issue, but it remains to be seen if he'll be active this weekend against Green Bay. And if Walker does return, fantasy managers probably shouldn't be surprised if he shares more work with Charbonnet after his big Week 14 performance.
Source: The Athletic - Michael-Shawn Dugar
Source: The Athletic - Michael-Shawn Dugar