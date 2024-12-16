Seahawks Hopeful Kenneth Walker III Will Return In Week 16
3 weeks agoPer Kole Musgrove of USA Today, Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is hopeful that running back Kenneth Walker III (calf) will be able to return for next Sunday's outing against the Minnesota Vikings. The third-year back has been shelved for a few weeks now since injuring his calf and ankle in Week 13's win over the New York Jets. While Walker has recovered from the ankle injury, he is still working through the calf issue. Backfield mate Zach Charbonnet has been effective in the 24-year-old's stead, piling up 259 yards and three touchdowns over the last two weeks. Charbonnet would be in store for a large workload again this weekend if Walker isn't able to suit up for the home tilt against the visiting Vikings, with teammates George Holani and Kenny McIntosh backing him up.
Source: Kole Musgrove
Source: Kole Musgrove