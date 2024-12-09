Scott Wedgewood Impresses With Shutout Performance Versus Devils
2 days agoColorado Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood had a memorable outing against New Jersey on Sunday, collecting his first shutout of the season in a 4-0 road win. Wedgewood was unbeatable for his former team, recording 25 saves. The veteran netminder, who arrived from Nashville on Nov. 30 as the two teams switched backup goalies, has had an impressive start with his new club. Through three outings, Wedgewood boasts a 2-1-0 record, allowing 1.44 goals with a .951 save percentage. Colorado's No. 1 Alexandar Georgiev has not been good this season, so Wedgewood might find himself carrying a significant workload in Denver.
Source: ESPN
