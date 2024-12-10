Sawyer Gipson-Long Continuing Rehab Program
1 day agoAccording to the Detroit Tigers, starting pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long (elbow) is playing catch from 120 feet three times a week. Gipson-Long is currently recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent in April and also a hip operation he underwent in July and was unable to pitch at all last summer. In 2023, the Mercer product made his major league debut and performed quite well as he posted a 2.70 ERA and 1.10 WHIP across 20 innings (four starts.) During this small stint, he struck out 26 batters and served up eight walks. Across 34 2/3 career innings at the Triple-A level, Gipson-Long has posted a 5.45 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP. Fantasy managers in deeper AL-only formats should continue to monitor his status throughout the first half of the season, as he may find himself back in rotation once he returns to the mound.
Source: Detroit Tigers
