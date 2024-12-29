Sauce Gardner Won't Return Versus Bills
2 weeks agoNew York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (hamstring) exited the game against the Buffalo Bills with a hamstring injury and will not return. The star cornerback left the game in the third quarter and was quickly downgraded from questionable to out. He registered three total tackles, all solo, and one pass defended before leaving. The Jets already have a thin secondary, so they'll have an even tougher time playing spoiler to the Buffalo Bills.
Source: Zack Rosenblatt
