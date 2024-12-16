Sam LaPorta Busy In Week 15 Loss
3 weeks agoDetroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta saw a season-high 10 targets in Week 15's loss to the Buffalo Bills. LaPorta caught seven passes for 111 yards in the contest but did not find the end zone. It was his first game this season with more than 100 receiving yards and the seven catches were also a season-high. LaPorta had a productive game in this one as the Lions were forced to throw the ball a lot in this game. The versatile tight end was held out of the end zone but had his most productive statistical night of the season. In a thin tight-end landscape for fantasy, LaPorta looks like one of the more reliable options at the position.
Source: ESPN
