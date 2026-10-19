Ryan Blaney Misses out on Victory at Phoenix
Oct 19, 2026, 1:56 PM ETRyan Blaney of Team Penske finished as the runner-up in the Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Blaney was the polesitter for this race and started in first. He led the opening 44 laps until the race's first caution. Blaney lost the lead after a slow pit stop during this caution period, and then spent the rest of the first stage fighting back for positions. He ended the first stage in fourth and gained seven stage points. In the second stage, Blaney fell behind several other drivers who took two tires during the stage-break pit stop instead of four. After restarting ninth, Blaney spent the second stage regaining positions and moved up to fourth by the end of the stage. In the final stage, Blaney again had a slow pit stop to start and fell back to 15th. Blaney eventually recovered to run in the top five and then pitted for two tires during the final caution on lap 285. On the final restart, Blaney was fifth, but passed several cars on older tires and moved up to second behind Tyler Reddick. Despite his best efforts, Blaney lacked the speed to challenge Reddick and finished second. With his second-place run at Phoenix, Blaney is fifth in the standings with three races left to go in The Chase.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: NASCAR.com
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Chase Elliott Holds off the Field for Third Place at Phoenix
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Oct 19, 2026, 1:55 PM ETChase Elliott had a quiet and steady performance that ended with a great finish in the Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday. Elliott started the race in 16th, but spent the first stage working his way up to the top 10. He ended the first stage in seventh and gained four stage points. Elliott kept his car clean throughout the second stage and competed for a top-10 spot. The No. 9 Chevrolet driver finished the second stage in 10th and earned one further stage point. Elliott continued to fall in and out of the top 10 throughout the final stage, but made some real progress by staying out of pit road on older tires on lap 285. Through the rest of the race, Elliott defended his position against drivers with newer tires and was mostly successful. Elliott finished third after holding off the field and scored his best Phoenix finish since his November 2020 win. With three races left in the season, Elliott now sits 10th in the championship standings.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: NASCAR.com
Christopher Bell Places Fourth after Leading the Most Laps at Phoenix
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Oct 19, 2026, 1:54 PM ETChristopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing finished fourth in the Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Bell started the race from fifth position and quickly showcased that he was one of the top contenders for the win. In the first stage, Bell went from fifth to third, earning eight stage points as he fell short of winning it behind Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin. The second stage was mostly dominated by Bell until a lap 223 caution caused him to lose the lead in pit stops. He finished third and earned eight more stage points in the second stage behind Logano and Chase Briscoe. In the final stage, Bell ran inside the top five throughout the whole stage, and although he made it as high as second, he never regained the lead for the rest of the race. Bell ended the race in fourth, scoring the ninth top-10 at Phoenix in his Cup career. Despite missing out on another victory, Bell is now second in the championship standings and five points behind the lead with three races to go.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: NASCAR.com
Joey Logano Sweeps the Stages and Finishes Sixth at Phoenix
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Oct 19, 2026, 1:53 PM ETTeam Penske's Joey Logano ran well throughout the Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway. The No. 22 Ford driver started the race from second and through the first half of the first stage, ran behind his teammate Ryan Blaney until a lap 44 caution. Logano then fought for the lead with Denny Hamlin and William Byron after pit stops and prevailed for the rest of the first stage over both drivers. Although Christopher Bell pulled ahead, Logano ended up winning the second stage after another caution caused Logano to gain the lead after another set of pit stops. Logano led the first portion of the final stage until a lap 223 caution, and then fell back to fifth after his pit crew had trouble changing the right rear tire. From there, despite his best efforts to run inside the top five, Logano fell back to his eventual finishing position of sixth. After leading the second-most laps of all drivers and falling short of a top-5 at Phoenix, Logano is now sixth in the championship standings with three races left this season.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: NASCAR.com
William Byron has Top-10 Finish Potential for Phoenix
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Oct 18, 2026, 2:05 PM ETWilliam Byron of Hendrick Motorsports will start in 10th for this week's Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Byron maintains a perfect streak of top-10 starts at Phoenix since 2021. In 17 Cup starts total at the site, Byron has one win, 10 top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 11.9. The No. 24 Chevrolet driver also placed in the top 10 in six of the last eight Phoenix races. After 32 races so far this year, Byron has 15 top-10 finishes with an average finish of 16.3. In practice for this week's race, Byron ranked among the top 10 fastest in the 15-30 consecutive lap average categories. With some top-notch equipment from HMS and favorable Phoenix track history, Byron is a driver worth consideration for DFS as a top-10 contender.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: DriverAverages.com
Austin Cindric May be A Sneaky DFS Option at Phoenix
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Oct 18, 2026, 1:57 PM ETTeam Penske's Austin Cindric will start 15th after qualifying for the Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway. This will be the fifth race in a row at the site in the Cup Series where Cindric will start inside the top 15. In nine Cup starts at Phoenix, Cindric has three top-20 finishes and an average finish of 25.7. He has never finished better than 11th in a single race at the site. With 32 races completed so far this year, Cindric has nine top-10 finishes and an average finish of 15.8. In practice for this week's race, Cindric has ranked ninth in 10 consecutive lap averages, but carries top-20 speeds in most other categories. Cindric has been running better in general this season and is with the best team at Phoenix in the past couple of years. Due to his equipment and improved consistency this season, Cindric is likely to compete for a top-10 finish and be a solid DFS option despite his unfavorable Phoenix track history.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: DriverAverages.com
Should Fantasy Managers Roster Chase Elliott at Phoenix?
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Oct 18, 2026, 1:34 PM ETHendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott is starting 16th for the Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway after qualifying for the event on Saturday. This will mark the third consecutive race at the site where he will start outside of the top 10. In 20 Cup Series races at Phoenix, Elliott has one win, 11 top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 12.7. The No. 9 Chevrolet driver has three top-10 finishes in the last four Phoenix races. Through 32 races this year, Elliott has two wins, 11 top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 15.0. In practice for this week's race, Elliott ranked 13th in 30 consecutive lap averages but was slower than 15th in most other categories. Elliott's track history makes him playable in all DFS formats, but there are other drivers with more upside and cap flexibility available and favored than the HMS driver in this week's race.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: DriverAverages.com
Bubba Wallace Offers Plenty of Upside for Phoenix DFS Lineups
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Oct 18, 2026, 1:28 PM ETBubba Wallace of 23XI Racing will start in the 23rd position for this week's Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Wallace's starting position matches his exact starting position from this NASCAR Cup Series event one year ago in November 2025. In 17 Cup starts at Phoenix, Wallace has four top-10 finishes and an average finish of 19.8. He also placed 16th or better in five of the last seven Cup races at the site. In 32 races so far this year, Wallace has 15 top-10 finishes with an average finish of 16.0. Wallace displayed top-5 speeds in the 15-30 consecutive lap averages in practice and carries plenty of upside from his starting position. Fantasy players should expect Wallace to be a top-10 contender who is worth heavy consideration for all formats this week.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: DriverAverages.com
Ross Chastain Provides DFS Risk for Phoenix Lineups
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Oct 18, 2026, 1:23 PM ETRoss Chastain qualified 11th for the Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway. This will be the second time in what will be the last six races that Chastain will start inside the top 15 in a NASCAR Cup Series race. In 16 Cup starts at Phoenix, Chastain has one win, four top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 16.8. March 2024 marked the last time that Chastain scored a top-10 finish at the site. Through 32 races so far this year, Chastain has six top-10 finishes and an average finish of 19.4. In practice, Chastain ranked as high as 15th in 30 consecutive lap averages. Although he almost qualified inside the top 10, Chastain's speed at shorter ovals has been hit or miss this season, and he has been inconsistent in finishing results. Chastain's Phoenix history is favorable enough to consider him as a tournament option for DFS, but may pose too much of a Place Differential risk to consider in cash games.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: DriverAverages.com
Ryan Blaney Could Dominate From Pole at Phoenix
Jordan McAbee
Jordan McAbee
Oct 18, 2026, 12:55 PM ETWhen it comes to his Championship chances, Ryan Blaney isn't in must-win territory at Phoenix this weekend, but it's close. That's why the Team Penske driver had to breathe a sigh of relief after qualifying on the pole for Sunday's Freeway Insurance 500 with a lap of 26.250 seconds (137.143 mph). Additionally, Blaney posted the fastest lap during practice earlier in the day, and the No. 12 Ford was one of the strongest cars on the long run during the session, ranking third-best in 20-lap average and second-best in 30-lap average. Blaney has won back-to-back races here at Phoenix Raceway and has finished first or second in six of the last eight. He's a premier DFS play on Sunday with massive dominator potential and race-winning upside. Even at his huge $11.5K salary on DraftKings, Blaney is a great daily fantasy pick this weekend.--Jordan McAbee
Source: ifantasyrace
Christopher Bell Optimistic on Chances at Phoenix
Jordan McAbee
Jordan McAbee
Oct 18, 2026, 12:52 PM ETWe all know how good Christopher Bell is at Phoenix Raceway. He's won two of the last five races at this track and has second- and fifth-place finishes to go along with those wins as well. He's also led 474 laps over that span, the most in the series. So it's definitely noteworthy when Bell says he's optimistic about his chances at winning on Sunday. "I'm pretty optimistic. This is the best we started at Phoenix in a long time. So really I'm happy," Bell said after qualifying on Saturday. During practice, the No. 20 Toyota had the best 10-, 15-, 20-, 25-, and 30-lap average, showing that it should be one of the fastest cars on race day. Even though he's one of the most expensive drivers on the DraftKings slate this weekend ($11.2K), Christopher Bell is one of the best options in the field this weekend. --Jordan McAbee
Source: PitByNumbers
Kyle Larson Opens the Championship Door for Others
Jordan McAbee
Jordan McAbee
Oct 18, 2026, 12:47 PM ETKyle Larson hasn't shown much weakness in the Chase thus far, but on Saturday at Phoenix Raceway, he opened the door for his competitors to make some ground. Hendrick Motorsports as a whole has struggled at the short, flat tracks this season, and that was apparent here again at Phoenix during practice and qualifying, as the No. 5 Chevrolet was just 13th-fastest on the board in practice. It got even worse during qualifying, as Larson ended up 22nd-quickest, meaning he will have to start mid-pack on Sunday. The good news for Larson is that he did finish third here at Phoenix in the spring race despite not having that good of a race car, so maybe the No. 5 team can work their magic again this weekend. In DFS, Larson ($11.0K on DraftKings) has very little dominator upside, but he could end up being an expensive tournament pivot with his Place Differential upside on Sunday. --Jordan McAbee
Source: NASCAR.com
Carson Hocevar Fast in Practice at Phoenix, But Disappointing in Qualifying
Jordan McAbee
Jordan McAbee
Oct 18, 2026, 12:42 PM ETThe Freeway Insurance 500 race weekend started off with a bang for Carson Hocevar this weekend, as the Spire Motorsports driver was the fastest for much of the opening practice session before spring winner Ryan Blaney ended up putting a faster lap on the board. Still, Hocevar ended up second-quickest and also had the second-best 10-lap average, so it was a bit surprising to see the No. 77 Chevrolet struggle in qualifying, with Hocevar ending up 28th in the session. To add to that, Hocevar made this comment after practice and before qualifying on Saturday: "We normally qualify really good and then we're just okay in the race. So hopefully we can really work on the longevity." In six career starts at Phoenix Raceway, "The Hurricane" has four finishes between 15th and 20th and two results of 28th or worse. Not the best track record. For DFS purposes, Hocevar looks to be a decent Place Differential pick this weekend, but his finishing upside is limited, as this just isn't a great track for him.--Jordan McAbee
Source: PitByNumbers
Josh Berry Has Positive Outlook at Phoenix
Jordan McAbee
Jordan McAbee
Oct 18, 2026, 12:38 PM ETFresh off yet another top-10 finish at Charlotte last weekend, Josh Berry will be looking to continue his hot streak in the second half of the year in this weekend's race at Phoenix Raceway, the Freeway Insurance 500. Flat tracks are where Berry excels at the most, as does Team Penske and Wood Brothers Racing, and the No. 21 Ford will roll off the starting grid from ninth-place on Sunday afternoon. Earlier this spring at Phoenix, Berry led 13 laps but ended up crashing out and finishing 32nd. However, his previous two starts at this track ended with seventh- and fourth-place finishes. At his $7.7K salary on DraftKings this weekend, Josh Berry is an interesting mid-tier play, as his Place Differential upside is limited, but his top-five finishing potential is there. He's not a slam-dunk DFS pick this weekend, but he's solid.--Jordan McAbee
Source: MotorBiscuit
Chase Briscoe Gains his Third Win of 2026 in A Photo Finish at Charlotte
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Oct 12, 2026, 10:30 AM ETJoe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe won the Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Briscoe started second in the race and ran inside the top five throughout the first stage. Despite battling with other drivers, he ended the first stage in second behind Kyle Larson and scored nine stage points. Briscoe lost positions through the second stage as it progressed due to his car not having as good of speed and handling as others around him. The No. 19 Toyota driver ended the second stage in seventh, adding four more stage points. Briscoe's pit crew however, kept executing pit stops very well, and he regained positions through pit stops. He returned to the top five during the final stage with improvements to his car and during his final pit stop on lap 207, he pulled out ahead of his teammate, Christopher Bell, for the lead. Briscoe kept staying ahead of Bell throughout the rest of the stage, but was losing ground to Bell in the closing laps. On the final lap, Bell finally made a move on the final turn to attempt to pass Briscoe. The two JGR teammates made contact, but Briscoe kept his car straight and stayed ahead of Bell at the checkered flag to earn his third win of the season. After the 32nd race of the 2026 season, Briscoe moves up to fourth in the championship standings with four races left.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: NASCAR.com
Christopher Bell Misses Out on Victory at Charlotte by Inches
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Oct 12, 2026, 10:29 AM ETChristopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing was one of the top contenders for the win in the Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Bell began the race from 17th, but had one of the fastest cars right from the beginning of the race. He quickly made up positions in the first stage as went all the way up to third by the end of the stage. In the second stage, Bell worked his way up to the lead by lap 107 and went on to dominate the rest of the stage, collecting another stage victory in the process. Bell led the earlier parts of the final stage until a lap 207 pit stop under caution, when his teammate, Chase Briscoe, passed him on pit road. The two JGR teammates then battled for the win for the rest of the race with Bell chasing Briscoe. Bell could not make a move on Briscoe until the final lap, when Bell drove deep into the final corner and made contact with Briscoe. Despite rubbing against each other, Briscoe still finished ahead of Bell in a photo finish, leaving Bell to finish second after leading 93 laps. Despite falling short of the win, Bell moves to third in the championship standings, 51 points behind Kyle Larson with four races left in the season.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: NASCAR.com
Ryan Blaney Finishes Third After Strong Run at Charlotte
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Oct 12, 2026, 10:25 AM ETRyan Blaney of Team Penske ran well in the Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday. Blaney started the race from fourth and ran inside the top 10 throughout most of the race. During the race's competition caution on lap 35, he received a pit road penalty for speeding and spent the rest of the first stage trying to recover positions. Blaney did make it up to 10th and scored one stage point at the end of the first stage. In the second stage, Blaney showed plenty of speed as he drove up to second. He ended the stage in that position behind Christopher Bell and gained nine stage points. In the final stage, Blaney started off fighting for the lead against Bell and Kyle Larson, but faded away from the lead as the stage progressed. He continued to run inside the top five until the later parts of the race, when he began to pass drivers thanks to his great longer-run speed. Blaney climbed up to third, his eventual finishing position, to nab his third top-5 finish in a row. Through 32 races, Blaney is now fifth in the championship standings with four races left in the season.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: NASCAR.com
Denny Hamlin Recovers from A Penalty to Finish Fourth at Charlotte
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Oct 12, 2026, 10:24 AM ETJoe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin finished fourth despite some setbacks in the Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Hamlin began the race from the 12th position, but quickly made moves to advance close to the top five in the opening laps. However, on the race's first pit stop, Hamlin was boxed into his pit stall on pit road and received a pit road penalty for equipment interference. Hamlin had to work back to the front from the 30th position and spent the rest of the stage regaining positions until he ended the stage in 12th. The No. 11 Toyota driver returned to the top 10, though, and remained there through the rest of the race. Hamlin finished third behind Christopher Bell and Ryan Blaney at the end of the second stage, while he slipped back to fourth by the end of the race after a quiet final stage performance. With his fourth-place finish, Hamlin is now second in the Championship standings, 49 points behind Kyle Larson.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: NASCAR.com
Kyle Larson Continues Strong Chase Momentum with Finish of Sixth
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Oct 12, 2026, 10:23 AM ETKyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports ran well throughout the Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Larson began the race from the pole position at the front after qualifying was canceled due to rain on Saturday. He dominated most of the first stage except for a couple of laps midway through, when Bubba Wallace took the lead from him. By lap 59, Larson regained the lead and went on to win the first stage, earning 10 stage points. Larson continued to dominate the second stage until Christopher Bell passed him on lap 107. From there, Larson stayed inside the top five before finishing fourth after Bell, Ryan Blaney, and Denny Hamlin. Larson continued to fight for a top-5 running position through most of the final stage, but Chase Briscoe got by him through pit stops, and Josh Berry passed him before the end. This allowed Larson to finish sixth, his first finish outside the top five since the start of The Chase. After Larson's sixth-place result, he maintained the championship lead in The Chase by 49 points over Hamlin with four races left in the year.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: NASCAR.com
Could Chase Elliott Be Worth Rostering In Charlotte DFS Lineups?
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Oct 11, 2026, 2:01 PM ETHendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott will start ninth for the Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway after starting positions were given out by the NASCAR Rulebook for this week's race. In 15 Cup starts at Charlotte, Elliott has one win, eight top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 15.7. Elliott has been boom-or-bust in the last five Charlotte races with two top-10 finishes and three DNFs. Over the past 31 races this year, Elliott has two wins, 11 top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 15.1. Outside of his DNF at Charlotte earlier in the season, Elliott has finished 11th or better in every race at 1.5-mile Intermediate tracks this year. Elliott does not offer much upside based on his starting position, but his overall consistency this season at Intermediate Oval tracks makes him a solid driver to consider for tournaments.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: DriverAverages.com
Is Bubba Wallace A Great DFS Option for Charlotte Lineups?
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Oct 11, 2026, 1:54 PM ETBubba Wallace of 23XI Racing will be starting eighth in the Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway after practice and qualifying were canceled on Saturday. This will mark Wallace's first top-10 starting position at a Charlotte Cup race since 2023. In 10 previous Cup starts at Charlotte, Wallace has just one top-5 finish, but he did also score positive place differential in four of the last six races at the site. After 31 Cup races so far this season, Wallace has 15 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 15.3. Wallace has been amazing at 1.5-mile Intermediate tracks this season with six top-10 finishes in seven races at the track type. Despite not having much upside based on his starting position, his equipment and overall finishes at the track type this year make him worth heavy DFS consideration.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: DriverAverages.com