Romeo Doubs Ruled Out For Thursday Night
2 days agoGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (concussion) was ruled out for Thursday's game as he has yet to clear concussion protocol. The 24-year-old remained a limited participant in practice this week and will set his sights on returning in Week 15 to face the Seattle Seahawks. Doubs sustained this concussion during their Week 12 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Before the injury, Doubs averaged 52.3 yards per game with 10.9 PPR points per game during Weeks 6 through 12. Fantasy managers should expect Doubs to return to his typical starting role when he returns to action. While sidelined, Dontayvion Wicks should continue to see an increase in snaps and could be worth a look as a risky flex option in DFS formats on Thursday evening, facing a Detroit secondary that has allowed the third-most PPR points to opposing wideouts.
Source: Green Bay Packers
Source: Green Bay Packers