Roman Josi Suffers A Lower-Body Injury
2 days agoNashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (lower body) did not complete Tuesday's contest against Calgary. The Predators lost their captain to a lower-body injury after he had logged 5:32 of ice time. As the team has massively struggled this season, Josi has not had a good campaign, but he's still a massive presence on the ice. In 29 outings, Josi has registered a team-high 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) with 86 shots, 52 blocks, and 32 hits. The Predators defense also recently lost Alexandre Carrier (upper body), and Jeremy Lauzon (lower body) remains out, resulting in rookie Adam Wilsby playing a big role.
Source: Nashville Predators
