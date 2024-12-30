Rico Dowdle Tops 100 Yards In Blowout Loss
1 week agoDallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle was one of the lone bright spots in the Week 17 blowout loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. The fifth-year running back carried the ball 23 times for 104 yards while catching his lone target for four yards. Dowdle also lost a fumble, his second lost fumble of the year. The South Carolina product has come along nicely down the stretch for the Cowboys, rushing for over 100 yards in four of his last five outings. He will look to extend that streak in the season's finale against the Washington Commanders next week. The running back has earned himself a solid payday this upcoming offseason after a strong first year as a starter.
Source: RotoBaller
