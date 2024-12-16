Rico Dowdle Smashes Career-High Again
3 weeks agoDallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle has now run for a career-high amount of rushing yards in three straight weeks. The 26-year-old is enjoying a breakout in his fifth NFL season, his first with an extended role. Dowdle rushed 25 times for 149 yards in the Week 15 win over the Carolina Panthers, taking advantage of a strong rushing matchup. He did not record a target in the dominant victory. Dowdle and the Cowboys will be back in action next Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a tougher matchup on the ground than the previous few.
Source: RotoBaller
