Rico Dowdle Grades As Volume-Based RB2 In Week 17
2 weeks agoDallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle rushed for just 23 yards last week after a three-week stretch of 100+ yards on the ground. The 26-year-old out of South Carolina has generally performed better when facing easier matchups, and this week's matchup against Philadelphia's top-ranked defense against running backs is far from easy. Dowdle will see heavy volume per usual as the workhorse in Dallas' offense, but his production may not be as strong as it has in recent weeks due to the tough matchup. He is a low-end RB2 solely based on projected volume.
Source: RotoBaller
