Rhamondre Stevenson Totals 85 Yards In Arizona
3 weeks agoNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 69 yards on 13 carries during Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He also converted his lone target into a 16-yard reception. The 26-year-old delivered modest production, and although he still led the backfield in touches, he did share a significant portion of opportunities with Antonio Gibson. Stevenson's pass-catching upside should keep him in the high-end RB3 range ahead of next week's matchup against a vulnerable Buffalo Bills defense.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller