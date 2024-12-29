Rhamondre Stevenson Essentially Absent In Week 17
2 weeks agoNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for one yard on two carries during Saturday's Week 17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in blowout fashion. He also failed to catch his lone target. Stevenson had operated as the Patriots' primary running back for the entire season, but he was relegated to the backup role this Saturday after a costly fumble back in Week 16. It's unclear if the 26-year-old's benching is a one-time, temporary matter or if he'll remain the No. 2 option behind Antonio Gibson for next week's season finale against the Buffalo Bills, too. Until we get more clarity on the Patriots' backfield situation, Stevenson should be viewed as a mid-to-low RB4 option in fantasy football.
Source: RotoBaller
