Ray-Ray McCloud III With Eight-Reception Performance In Loss
3 days agoAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III earned the most targets of any Falcon pass catcher on Sunday with 11, converting a team-high eight of them and racking up 98 yards while adding one rush for three yards in a 42-21 loss to the Vikings. It continues an impressive stretch of productivity for the 28-year-old, now with at least four catches and six targets in three straight contests. Atlanta's kick returner lost a fumble that reduced his fantasy output slightly, but overall it was another example of the veteran cementing himself as the third option in Atlanta's passing attack. With 53 receptions, 574 receiving yards, and one TD on the season, McCloud III should have some appeal again as a flex option in Week 15 against the Raiders, especially in PPR formats.
Source: ESPN
