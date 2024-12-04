Ravens Suspend Diontae Johnson For One Game
2 days agoThe Baltimore Ravens are suspending wide receiver Diontae Johnson for one game without pay for conduct detrimental to the team, according to sources. It means that Johnson will not be available to play when the team returns from their bye to take on the New York Giants in Week 15. Johnson was acquired by the Ravens from the Carolina Panthers on the cheap at the trade deadline, but the 28-year-old has been non-existent on offense in Baltimore and likely voiced his frustration with his lack of a role. In five games with the Ravens, Johnson has one reception on five targets for six yards. He didn't play a single snap on offense in the Week 13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and is now in the dog house. Fantasy managers should have sent Johnson to the waiver wire a bit ago, but this suspension is essentially rock bottom for his value in 2024.
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garofolo
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garofolo