Rasul Douglas Exits Loss To The Rams Twice
3 days agoBuffalo Bills defensive back Rasul Douglas (knee, back) was forced from his team's 44-42 loss to the Los Angeles Rams twice on Sunday. Late in the third quarter, Douglas left the outing after a Rams scoring play with a back injury but was cleared to return and did so the next time he was needed. However, ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg reports that the 30-year-old was again forced from the contest -- this time with a knee injury. He did not reenter the game. Before exiting, the veteran racked up six tackles (four solo). It appears the back injury won't be an issue moving forward, but the knee ailment he picked up could be a problem. Expect an update on its severity over the next few days as Buffalo begins their prep for a Week 15 road tilt against the Detroit Lions.
Source: Alaina Getzenberg
