Rashod Bateman Seen At Practice On Monday
2 days agoBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (knee) returned to the team's unofficial practice on Monday as they come out of their bye week. Bateman played only 18 offensive snaps in the Week 13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles due to a knee injury. The 25-year-old's injury isn't considered serious, though, so with the benefit of a Week 14 bye, he could be ready to play in Week 15 against the New York Giants. Diontae Johnson will be suspended during Week 15, so it would be Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor and Tylan Wallace serving in three-wide sets for the Ravens if Bateman is held out this week. We'll have a better idea of Bateman's Week 15 status once the Ravens return to official practice on Wednesday. Bateman has had a much bigger role on offense in 2024 but is still averaging only 8.7 half-PPR fantasy points, which ranks him 48th among all wideouts.
Source: The Baltimore Sun - Jonas Shaffer
Source: The Baltimore Sun - Jonas Shaffer