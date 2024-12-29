Raiders D/ST Has Streaming Appeal For Week 17
2 weeks agoThe Las Vegas Raiders defense has played surprisingly well over the last four games. In fact, the Raiders have held their opponents to 20 points or less in three of their last four contests. Now, they head into a plus-matchup against the New Orleans Saints offense in Week 17. An offensive unit that is without multiple starting players and is unlikely to have much success moving the ball. This Raiders defense struggled early in the season, but they've had some favorable opponents over the last few weeks. Fantasy managers seeking a defense for Week 17 might want to consider using the Raiders.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN