Raheem Mostert Inactive For Week 14
3 days agoMiami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (hip) is officially inactive for Week 14 against the New York Jets. He had been listed as questionable after being limited in practice all week long. The veteran has handled a very reduced workload and snap share for most of this season, tallying just 236 rushing yards, 117 receiving yards, and two touchdowns through nine games. He ranks as the overall RB54 in fantasy football this year, so he would have belonged on fantasy benches (or waivers) even if active. Look for rookie Jaylen Wright to step up as Miami's No. 2 running back behind De'Von Achane.
Source: Miami Dolphins
