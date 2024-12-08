Raheem Mostert Expected To Miss Week 14
3 days agoMiami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (hip) is not expected to suit up Sunday when his team takes on the New York Jets, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The veteran already had seen a decrease in playing time, logging fewer than 40% of Miami's snaps in five straight weeks. Running back De'Von Achane will continue to run the show out of the Dolphins' backfield with rookie Jaylen Wright mixing in as well. Now in his 10th season in the league, Mostert's days as a fantasy option are probably behind him.
Source: NFL Netowrk
