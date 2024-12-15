Raheem Blackshear Won't Play In Week 15
3 weeks agoCarolina Panthers running back Raheem Blackshear (chest) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Blackshear suffered a contusion last week, and while there was a chance he'd get healthy in time to face Dallas, that's ultimately not the case. With both Blackshear and Jonathon Brooks (torn ACL) sidelined, Carolina will proceed with Chuba Hubbard leading the way while Mike Boone and Velus Jones Jr. fill depth roles.
Source: Mike Kaye
Source: Mike Kaye