Raheem Blackshear Not A Major Factor In Week 17
2 weeks agoCarolina Panthers running back Raheem Blackshear rushed for 20 yards on eight carries during Sunday's Week 17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was not targeted in the passing game. Blackshear earned his first start of the season after Chuba Hubbard (calf, knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday morning. While Blackshear did lead the Panthers in carries and rushing yards, his inefficiency and lack of productivity certainly proved unfortunate for any fantasy managers streaming him in Week 17. Even with a slightly more favorable matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18, Blackshear will remain off the fantasy radar going forward. The same goes for his fellow running back, Mike Boone, who had just 11 rushing yards on two carries.
Source: RotoBaller
