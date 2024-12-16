Quentin Johnston Scores A Week 15 Touchdown
3 weeks agoLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston made five catches and scored a touchdown in a Week 15 blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs. Johnston led the team with 10 targets and tied for the team lead with the five catches. He totaled 45 yards and scored his second quarter touchdown on a 13-yard pass from Justin Herbert. Johnston had several of his now-expected drops and caused Herbert to throw just his second interception of the season on a ball that he likely could and should have caught. He's a better fantasy receiver than a real life one, and as long as the Chargers keep feeding him passes, that should continue.
Source: ESPN.com
