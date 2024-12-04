X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
2 days agoAccording to Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse, forward Paul George may miss Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. The veteran had 29 points in Tuesday's NBA Cup victory over the Charlotte Hornets. He also logged 37 minutes, so the team may play it safe by sitting him in the second game of a back-to-back. With Joel Embiid (knee, personal) likely to remain off the floor, Tyrese Maxey could receive significantly more scoring opportunities. Jared McCain may also move back to the starting lineup and should also see an uptick in fantasy production.--Dennis Clausen - RotoBaller
Source: John Clark

More Player News from RotoBaller

Read More News

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Matvei Michkov39 mins ago

Provides Three Assists On Thursday
Matthew Tkachuk47 mins ago

Rocks Flyers With Five-Point Game
Brayden Point59 mins ago

Records Four Assists In Big Win
Andrei Svechnikov1 hour ago

Posts Career-High Four Points Versus Avalanche
Connor McDavid1 hour ago

Sets Up Four Goals In Thursday's Win
Sam Montembeault1 hour ago

Shuts Out Predators
Ryan O'Reilly1 hour ago

Out Week-To-Week
Christian Watson9 hours ago

Posts 114-Yard Effort In Packers’ Week 14 Defeat
Josh Jacobs9 hours ago

Continues Touchdown Binge With Three More In Packers’ Loss
Fred VanVleet12 hours ago

Active On Thursday Night Against Golden State
Andrew Wiggins12 hours ago

Available To Play On Thursday Night
Malcolm Brogdon13 hours ago

Exits Thursday's Game Early With Left-Hamstring Tightness
Andrew Nembhard13 hours ago

Listed As Questionable For Friday Night
Isaac Okoro13 hours ago

Exits Game Early On Thursday, Won't Return
Adem Bona13 hours ago

Ruled Out For Friday With Knee Contusion
Bryan Reynolds13 hours ago

Expected To See Time At First Base
Al Horford13 hours ago

Questionable For Friday With Toe Sprain
Kron Gracie14 hours ago

Ends Layoff At UFC 310
Bryce Mitchell14 hours ago

A Massive Favorite At UFC 310
Nate Landwehr14 hours ago

Opens Up UFC 310 Main Card
Ian Machado Garry14 hours ago

In A No. 1 Contender Fight At UFC 310
Matt Chapman14 hours ago

Open To Moving To Shortstop
Taurean Prince14 hours ago

Listed As Probable For Friday Night In Boston
Shavkat Rakhmonov14 hours ago

A Big Favorite At UFC 310
Trae Young14 hours ago

Considered Probable For Friday
Anthony Davis14 hours ago

Listed As Probable For Friday Against Atlanta
LeBron James14 hours ago

Listed As Questionable For Friday
Cody Bellinger14 hours ago

Trade Market Is Heating Up
Kristaps Porzingis14 hours ago

Considered Questionable For Friday
Freddie Freeman14 hours ago

Undergoes Ankle Surgery, Expected To Be Ready For Spring Training
DK Metcalf14 hours ago

Not At Practice On Thursday
Kenneth Walker III15 hours ago

Downgraded To DNP On Thursday
Luke Kennard15 hours ago

Uncertain For Thursday
Marvin Bagley III15 hours ago

Draws Rare Start
Austin Reaves15 hours ago

Unavailable Again On Friday
Josh Giddey15 hours ago

Good To Go On Thursday
Ty Jerome15 hours ago

Upgraded To Available
Aaron Gordon15 hours ago

To Play On Thursday
Gradey Dick16 hours ago

Will Play On Thursday
Jakob Poeltl16 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday
Draymond Green16 hours ago

Ruled Out Thursday Against Houston
Chris Olave16 hours ago

To Visit With Specialist Next Week
Troy Stecher16 hours ago

Good To Go Thursday
Zach Hyman16 hours ago

Returns From Five-Game Absence
Rasmus Dahlin16 hours ago

Will Not Play On Thursday
Sergei Bobrovsky16 hours ago

Remains Unavailable Thursday
TB16 hours ago

Nicholas Paul Returns To Action Versus Sharks
Jake Guentzel17 hours ago

Available On Thursday
Patrick Kane17 hours ago

Returns To Red Wings Lineup
CeeDee Lamb17 hours ago

Does Not Practice On Thursday
Ja'Marr Chase17 hours ago

Limited On Thursday
Jakobi Meyers17 hours ago

Added To Injury Report
Bucky Irving18 hours ago

Remains Sidelined On Thursday
CeeDee Lamb18 hours ago

Expects To Play On Monday Night
Malik Nabers18 hours ago

Added To Week 14 Injury Report
Tyreek Hill19 hours ago

Back At Practice On Thursday
Keenan Allen19 hours ago

Back To Full Practice On Thursday
D'Andre Swift19 hours ago

Roschon Johnson Pick Up Another DNP
DJ Moore19 hours ago

Misses Another Practice
19 hours ago

Astros Make Offer To Alex Bregman
Josh Naylor19 hours ago

Guardians Open To Trading Josh Naylor, Lane Thomas
DeVonta Smith19 hours ago

On Track To Return In Week 14
Dallas Goedert19 hours ago

Missing Another Practice On Thursday
20 hours ago

Blue Jays Meet With Corbin Burnes
20 hours ago

A's Sign Luis Severino To Three-Year Deal
Breece Hall20 hours ago

Not Seen At Thursday's Practice
Bucky Irving22 hours ago

Back At Practice On Thursday
Mike Evans22 hours ago

Not Seen At Practice On Thursday
Semyon Varlamov23 hours ago

Considered Day-To-Day
Shea Theodore23 hours ago

Hits Two Goals Wednesday
Brad Marchand23 hours ago

Pots Two Goals In Win Over Blackhawks
Auston Matthews23 hours ago

Strikes Twice Against Predators
Warren Foegele24 hours ago

Plays Key Role In Wednesday's Win
Trevor Zegras24 hours ago

Suffers A Lower-Body Injury
Alec Bohm1 day ago

Mariners Have Had Talks About Alec Bohm
1 day ago

Teoscar Hernandez Expected To Re-Sign With Dodgers
1 day ago

Yankees Have Been In Contact With Max Fried, Corbin Burnes
1 day ago

Willy Adames Drawing Interest From The Yankees
Harrison Butker2 days ago

Could Return For Week 15
Justin Kirkland2 days ago

Has Season-Ending Knee Surgery
San Diego Padres2 days ago

Padres The Favorites To Land Roki Sasaki?
Garrett Crochet2 days ago

Cubs And Reds In On Garrett Crochet
Luis Robert Jr.2 days ago

White Sox Asking A Lot For Luis Robert Jr.
2 days ago

Juan Soto Starting To Eliminate Teams
Evan Phillips2 days ago

Should Be Good To Go For Spring Training
Daulton Varsho2 days ago

Unlikely To Be Ready For Opening Day
2 days ago

Jordan Romano Should Be Ready For 2025 Season
Bo Bichette2 days ago

On Track For Opening Day
Kyle Higashioka3 days ago

Jonah Heim, Kyle Higashioka To See Equal Playing Time
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players