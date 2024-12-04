Paul George May Sit Out On Wednesday
2 days agoAccording to Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse, forward Paul George may miss Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. The veteran had 29 points in Tuesday's NBA Cup victory over the Charlotte Hornets. He also logged 37 minutes, so the team may play it safe by sitting him in the second game of a back-to-back. With Joel Embiid (knee, personal) likely to remain off the floor, Tyrese Maxey could receive significantly more scoring opportunities. Jared McCain may also move back to the starting lineup and should also see an uptick in fantasy production.
Source: John Clark
